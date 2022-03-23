Advertisement

Cash-bail mandate draws fire from Augusta district attorney

Jared Williams
Jared Williams(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - District Attorney Jared Williams among those criticizing a bill to require cash bail before anyone charged with a felony could be released from jail.

Augusta Circuit District Attorney Jared Williams says the proposal would maroon poor people behind bars and reduce access to pretrial diversion and alternative courts. Joining him in the criticism is DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston.

MORE | Balloon release honors man found dead in driveway

Republican Sen. Randy Robertson of Cataula is sponsoring Senate Bill 504, which the state Senate passed 30-22 last week on a party-line vote. The measure is now pending in the House.

Robertson was the sponsor of a previous measure that increased the number of felony offenses requiring cash bail. The new measure would expand that to all felonies.

Robertson argues that cash bail would make more people appear for court and make them less likely to commit a crime while awaiting trial.

Opponents say studies show no proof of those claims.

Williams, DA for Richmond and Burke counties, says even short periods in jail can cost people their jobs and homes, which could actually increase crime. But he says sending people through alternative court programs can provide solutions.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, authorities said.
7-month-old girl dies after dog mauling in Martinez
Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media.
Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Justin Rutland
Aiken County deputy resigns, faces criminal charges
School buses generic
I-TEAM | School violence, shootings on the rise in COVID era

Latest News

South Carolina lawmakers believe this could be the year they will be able to guarantee paid...
Lawmakers look to guarantee paid parental leave for SC state employees with new children
Joe Cunningham
S.C. gov hopeful Cunningham proposes 10% teacher pay bump
VIDEO: Lawmakers look to guarantee paid parental leave for SC state employees with new children
VIDEO: Lawmakers look to guarantee paid parental leave for SC state employees with new children
Georgia state Capitol
Ga. Capitol news: Lawmakers could cut aid gap for college students