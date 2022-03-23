Cash-bail mandate draws fire from Augusta district attorney

AUGUSTA, Ga. - District Attorney Jared Williams among those criticizing a bill to require cash bail before anyone charged with a felony could be released from jail.

Augusta Circuit District Attorney Jared Williams says the proposal would maroon poor people behind bars and reduce access to pretrial diversion and alternative courts. Joining him in the criticism is DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston.

Republican Sen. Randy Robertson of Cataula is sponsoring Senate Bill 504, which the state Senate passed 30-22 last week on a party-line vote. The measure is now pending in the House.

Robertson was the sponsor of a previous measure that increased the number of felony offenses requiring cash bail. The new measure would expand that to all felonies.

Robertson argues that cash bail would make more people appear for court and make them less likely to commit a crime while awaiting trial.

Opponents say studies show no proof of those claims.

Williams, DA for Richmond and Burke counties, says even short periods in jail can cost people their jobs and homes, which could actually increase crime. But he says sending people through alternative court programs can provide solutions.

