Balloon release honors man found dead in driveway

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The community joined together to honor the life and legacy of 25-year-old Alan Newsome.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded at 12:15 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Ulm Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found a victim with a gunshot wound. He was identified as Newsome of the 3500 block of Woodlake Road.

Newsome was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:15 a.m.

His cousin, who does not want to be named, wanted everyone to know how special Newsome was.

“It just seems unreal,” they said.

Balloons filled the sky near the Diamond Lakes Park as family and friends gathered to remember Newsome.

“He was just an overall good person. He would give you the shirt off his back. He loved his kids, loved his friends,” they said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1000.

A classmate says he will be remembered for being a great friend and even better dad to his two daughters.

“He was a great father, probably the best father award could go to him,” said the classmate.

He worked as a nurse at the Eisenhower Army Medical Center, and a lot of his coworkers showed up to show their support.

Gary Denison, a coworker said: “He was renowned for his smile, and just jumping in and doing whatever needed to be done with a can-do attitude.”

“He had a very compassionate heart. He took care of patients like he was taking care of family members,” he said.

It’s a loss being felt by everyone he worked with.

“I’m proud to say I had the privilege to work with him. We all miss him very much, and we’re saddened by what has happened,” said Dension.

His family members and friends say the care he gave others was given to him in return. It’s a legacy that will not be forgotten.

The classmate said: “It shows that he was very loved by the community anywhere he went. He touched everybody’s spirit.”

The sheriff’s office said they do not have anyone in custody.

