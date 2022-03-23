Augusta University advances to Final Four after overtime win

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta University men’s basketball team secured their spot in the Final Four of the NCAA Division II March Madness Tournament.

On Tuesday, Augusta took on Chico State in Indiana, winning 81 to 69. This is the Jaguars’ first Final Four appearance in more than a decade.

The energy is high on campus right now. We talked with students and super fan JagSquatch, while they root on the boys from home.

“JagSquatch was a little nervous but had 100% confidence that Miguel and the Jaguars would come through in overtime roar,” he said.

Juscice Sconyers, student fan said: “So excited. I can’t believe we’re doing this. We’re going to go all the way.”

Jameshia Copeland, men’s basketball manager said she is confident the team will be bringing home a ring.

“There’s no ‘one-man’ show. They work together. They play together. It’s never focused on one player or one person. They want to play as a team,” she said.

The Jaguars will face second-seeded Indiana in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. You can watch the game on the NCAA website.

There will be a watch party at Stars and Strikes on Wrightsboro Road.

Tylieke Oberton, a student fan said: “My first year here, and then they do something like that. It’s very exciting for everybody. I came from a small town we never won anything. To be a part of something new is exciting to me.”

