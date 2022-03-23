Advertisement

Aiken County tax evader faces prison, fines for $230K owed

Lawton & Cates
By Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County man has pleaded guilty to defrauding the United States of over $230,000 in taxes owed, according to prosecutors.

Christopher Douglas Williams, 60, of Langley, faces a maximum penalty of three years in federal prison, plus a fine of up to $250,000, restitution and a year of supervision after prison.

Evidence obtained in the investigation revealed that Williams filed for bankruptcy in January 2016. Over the course of two bankruptcy hearings, the trustee discovered Williams had concealed income and failed to report his interest in five parcels of property.

By filing false tax returns in 2015 and 2016, Williams avoided paying $230,044, according to prosecutors.

U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs accepted the guilty plea and will sentence Williams after receiving and reviewing a sentencing report prepared by the U.S. Probation Office.

“I appreciate the work of the Internal Revenue Service in bringing this defendant to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis. “This office will continue to prosecute those who fail to pay their fair share of taxes, who cheat their fellow citizens, and who undermine the funding and functioning of our institutions.”

