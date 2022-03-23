Advertisement

Aiken County deputy resigns, faces criminal charges

Justin Rutland
Justin Rutland(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County, S.C., deputy is off the job and facing criminal charges.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office tells us Justin Rutland resigned Monday.

He started working for the department in 2012 and was assigned to the special operations division.

We’ve reached out to authorities to learn what those charges are related to.

