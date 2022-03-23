Advertisement

Aiken celebrates spring season with Story Time in the Gardens

By Will Volk
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Getting outside, enjoying the flowers, making friends, and reading are all things you and your kids can enjoy at Aiken’s Story Time in the Gardens program.

Here’s why it’s such an important resource.

“This is where they grow up. This is where they make friends and learn to read. It’s just special,” said Amber Coffey, recreation program coordinator, Hopeland Gardens & Rye Patch.

Spring is here, and in Aiken, that means storytime is, too.

MORE | Augusta’s Storyland Theatre is bringing the magic to students

Patrice Johnson, a volunteer reader said: “I love to engage with them. I like to interact. I don’t typically just read the words and then turn the page. We make sounds. We have fun, so I love that part.”

On Tuesdays at 4 p.m., families can meet at the City’s Rye Patch. Admission and one book are free. You can bring your kids, sit on the lawn, and listen to stories.

Lynn Burkes’ granddaughter loves it. After the stories are done, there’s a chance to play with friends.

“It’s a lot of fun, and her favorite part is running around as you can see all the kids are doing now,’ said Burkes.

Coffery said: “It’s a great time and a great way to make friends and build your library.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, authorities said.
7-month-old girl dies after dog mauling in Martinez
Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media.
Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media
This sign is on the back fence of a Martinez home on Columbia Drive where a 7-monyth-old was...
Deputies reveal new details in deadly dog mauling
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Justin Rutland
Aiken County deputy resigns, faces criminal charges

Latest News

Ketanji Brown Jackson
Local women react to Supreme Court nominee
car crash
‘It was the right thing to do’: Local man attacked while helping crash victims
Augusta University basketball
Augusta University advances to Final Four after overtime win
Augusta superfan
Augusta University heads to Final Four
Dog attack
New Details: Incident reports released in deadly dog attack