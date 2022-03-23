Aiken celebrates spring season with Story Time in the Gardens

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Getting outside, enjoying the flowers, making friends, and reading are all things you and your kids can enjoy at Aiken’s Story Time in the Gardens program.

Here’s why it’s such an important resource.

“This is where they grow up. This is where they make friends and learn to read. It’s just special,” said Amber Coffey, recreation program coordinator, Hopeland Gardens & Rye Patch.

Spring is here, and in Aiken, that means storytime is, too.

Patrice Johnson, a volunteer reader said: “I love to engage with them. I like to interact. I don’t typically just read the words and then turn the page. We make sounds. We have fun, so I love that part.”

On Tuesdays at 4 p.m., families can meet at the City’s Rye Patch. Admission and one book are free. You can bring your kids, sit on the lawn, and listen to stories.

Lynn Burkes’ granddaughter loves it. After the stories are done, there’s a chance to play with friends.

“It’s a lot of fun, and her favorite part is running around as you can see all the kids are doing now,’ said Burkes.

Coffery said: “It’s a great time and a great way to make friends and build your library.”

