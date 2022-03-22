What’s the status on promised changes at Bon Air Apartments?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta Commission member is offering an update on safety concerns at the historic Bon Air Apartments.

Since December, Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight has been working with the new owners.

Back in December, we found in six months, there had been 156 police reports filed within a one-mile radius of the apartments.

McKnight said she’s met the owners of the property several times. They’ve owned the property for about a year as well as the Richmond Summit. Residents have expressed concerns over safety, crime, drugs and other conditions.

She went on a walk-through with the fire chief a while back and the next day, the fire chief sent teams to conduct a fire inspection on the building.

She said the inspection found 19 violations.

She has contacted code enforcement officials about doing an inspection as well.

She said she doesn’t feel the owners have not lived up of the improvements they told the Augusta Commission they would make back in January.

