2 suspects wanted in separate Richmond County crimes

From left: Russell Hughes and Albert Andrews
From left: Russell Hughes and Albert Andrews(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in unrelated incidents.

Russell Hughes

Hughes, 39, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 230 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He’s wanted on suspicion of criminal damage to property that occurred in the 1400 block of Brookstone Road on Feb. 24.

Deputies wrote in an incident report that it started out as a domestic incident in which he damaged the victim’s television and cellphone after becoming irate, “possibly due to losing his job and the normal struggles in life.”

Albert Andrews

Andrews, 44, is wanted on a charge of aggravated battery in connection with an assault that occurred on Feb. 19, according to deputies.

He’s known to frequent the area of 527 Richmond Hill Road West, according to deputies.

How to help

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to call sheriff’s investigators at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

