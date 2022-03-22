Suspect wanted in Augusta gunfire incident over the weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for a suspect in connection with a gunfire incident that happened over the weekend.

Around 2:25 p.m. Sunday, a deputy responded to Buckden Court at Bilston Drive for a report of gunshots.

An unknown white SUV was seen stopped on Bilston Drive at Buckden Court with a person identified as Ryan Booker standing at the front passenger door speaking to the driver, according to deputies.

An unknown male who appeared to be wearing a white shirt and dark pants approached the white SUV from a front yard and yelled an inaudible name and the word “move,” deputies said.

Booker ran from the vehicle and the unknown male fired one or two shots at the SUV before running and hiding, according to deputies.

Then a male identified as Orlando Blount approached and fired five shots at the SUV before going inside a home, according to deputies.

Deputies said they found several shell casings in the area and learned a home had been struck.

Blount and Booker were taken in for questioning, according to deputies, who are also looking for Sebastian Lloyd in connection with the incident.

Lloyd is described as 18 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and is wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault, according to deputies.

Lloyd should be considered armed and dangerous, but anyone with information about him is urged to call 706-821-1454, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.