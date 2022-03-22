S.C. gov hopeful Cunningham proposes 10% teacher pay bump

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A Democrat running to unseat Republican Gov. Henry McMaster is proposing raising starting salaries for new K-12 teachers by nearly 40% over the next decade.

Joe Cunningham says his plan is desperately needed to help South Carolina recruit and retain educators.

He’s calling for an immediate 10% raise for all public school teachers across the state, and proposing to increase starting teacher salaries from $36,000 to $50,000 by 2030.

The National Education Association says South Carolina’s average pay for a new teacher is ranked 40th in the country.

Filing for South Carolina’s June 14 primary elections opened this month.

