Richmond County schools get funds to expand career training program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System will expand a job training and work experience program as part of an education initiative funded by Georgia Power.

Richmond County is one of four school systems in the state selected for the $3 million initiative the district says is “designed to support impactful local programs in communities of color and facilitate holistic generational change.”

Beginning this summer, the district will expand participation in its Students2Work program, which provides high school students with job skills training and work experience.

In the 2022-2023 school year, schools in the T.W. Josey High School and Westside High School communities will use the funds to support growing stronger readers, K-12 education and workforce readiness, the district said.

Future plans include support for access to an early reading program for all children in Richmond County.

The school system is also planning to restart its Parent University Program to help parents complete up to six credits to earn a high school diploma.

“Partnerships like this one with Georgia Power are key for the school system to meet the needs of our children before they reach the school system and to prepare them for future success while they are in our classrooms,” said Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, district superintendent.

Also selected for the program were Clayton County Public Schools, the Dougherty County School System and Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools.

The districts were selected by Georgia Power “based on interviews with key influencers in the education space and on research on family poverty rates, unemployment, access to early learning, kindergarten readiness, postsecondary preparedness and postsecondary attainment,” the Richmond County district said in a news release.

