Advertisement

Report: South Carolina to hire Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris as new head coach

Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris is set to become the South Carolina head coach according to...
Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris is set to become the South Carolina head coach according to multiple reports on Monday(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Gamecocks have reportedly found their man.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Jeff Borzello are reporting that South Carolina has reached an agreement with Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris on a 5-year deal that will make him the leader of the basketball program.

Paris would replace Frank Martin who was fired last Monday after 10 years in Columbia.

The deal must be approved by the Universities Board of Trustees before it can become official.

Paris led UTC to a 27-8 record this past season including a SoCon Tournament championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament. Overall, he’s gone 87-71 in five seasons at Chattanooga.

Before heading to UTC, Paris spent 6 seasons as an assistant coach at Wisconsin.

Gamecocks legend and current Wake Forest assistant BJ McKie was also reportedly being considered for the job.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump
Skyrocketing gas prices make a U-turn in Georgia, South Carolina
Hardie Davis Jr.
Augusta mayor faces investigations, shares his
Car accident generic
40-year-old driver dies in rollover accident on Deans Bridge Road
School buses generic
I-TEAM | School violence, shootings on the rise in COVID era
How will golf’s biggest week affect Augusta’s city traffic?
How will golf’s biggest week affect traffic in Augusta?

Latest News

RAW: Phil Mickelson previews The Masters
Mickelson will be sitting out this year’s Masters Tournament
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas...
Hornets defeat Pelicans 106-103 for 5th straight victory
Continuing a long-running Super Bowl tradition, Matthew Stafford appeared in Disney’s iconic...
QB Stafford: ‘Right time and place’ to give Rams discount
Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) dives toward the puck while defended by...
Carolina Hurricanes sign Kotkaniemi to 8-year extension