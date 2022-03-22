Advertisement

QB Stafford: ‘Right time and place’ to give Rams discount

Continuing a long-running Super Bowl tradition, Matthew Stafford appeared in Disney’s iconic...
Continuing a long-running Super Bowl tradition, Matthew Stafford appeared in Disney’s iconic ‘I’m Going to Disneyland!’ commercial Sunday, airing nationwide after the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory in Los Angeles. Following his dazzling Super Bowl performance, Stafford plans to celebrate the championship with a fun-filled day at Disneyland Resort on Monday. (Los Angeles Rams)(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthew Stafford realizes he almost certainly could have gotten more money in a contract extension after his outstanding debut season with the Los Angeles Rams.

Stafford admitted his priority isn’t more dollars. It’s more rings, and he believes his new four-year, $160 million deal through 2026 gives him the best opportunity to win them with the defending Super Bowl champions. Stafford recognizes the absurdity of considering a deal with $135 million in guaranteed money and a reported $60 million signing bonus to be some sort of discount, yet that’s what it is for a proven veteran quarterback of Stafford’s talents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

