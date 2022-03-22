Advertisement

Orangeburg County deputies continuing to search for missing man

This past December, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced authorities were searching for 50-year-old...
This past December, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced authorities were searching for 50-year-old Frederick Jenkins of Holly Hill, and he is still being sought.(OCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

This past December, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced authorities were searching for 50-year-old Frederick Jenkins of Holly Hill, and he is still being sought.

“We were notified several weeks after this man had been last seen,” Ravenell said. “Since, we’ve had reason to believe he was in the Orangeburg area.”

A report states that relatives notified the sheriff’s office in late December that Jenkins had last been seen on Dec. 9.

“Investigators had been following several leads until those leads ran out,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies describe Jenkins, who has health issues, as standing 5′8″ and weighing 145 pounds.

“If anyone has any information on Jenkins’ whereabouts, they are urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, authorities said.
7-month-old girl dies after dog mauling in Martinez
Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media.
Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media
School buses generic
I-TEAM | School violence, shootings on the rise in COVID era
From left: Russell Hughes and Albert Andrews
2 suspects wanted in separate Richmond County crimes
BUS INCIDENT I-85 INDIAN TRAIL
Passengers recount experience after man pulls out gun on bus in metro Atlanta

Latest News

Local boxer preps for next fight
Local boxer preps for next fight
Alan Newsome
Balloon release honors man found dead in driveway
7-month-old baby
Infant & adult injured after dog attack
Alan Newsome
Balloon release for 25-year-old Alan Newsome
Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media.
Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media