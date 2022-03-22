Advertisement

Mickelson will be sitting out this year’s Masters Tournament

RAW: Phil Mickelson previews The Masters
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - For the first time in nearly 30 years, three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson will not be at Augusta National.

The last time the lefty didn’t play was 1994.

He’s no longer listed under players expected to be compete in this year’s Masters. Instead, his name has been moved on the official website to past champions not playing.

Mickelson has not played in a tournament since January.

In February, he released a lengthy statement on twitter saying he was stepping away from golf.

Mickelson has been linked to controversy surrounding the Saudi Arabian-backed “Super Golf League.”

Mickelson apologized in his statement and says he is working to be the best man he can be.

