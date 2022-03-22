Mickelson will be sitting out this year’s Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. - For the first time in nearly 30 years, three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson will not be at Augusta National.

The last time the lefty didn’t play was 1994.

He’s no longer listed under players expected to be compete in this year’s Masters. Instead, his name has been moved on the official website to past champions not playing.

Mickelson has not played in a tournament since January.

In February, he released a lengthy statement on twitter saying he was stepping away from golf.

Mickelson has been linked to controversy surrounding the Saudi Arabian-backed “Super Golf League.”

Mickelson apologized in his statement and says he is working to be the best man he can be.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.