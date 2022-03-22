Local farmers and gardeners bring fresh resources to south Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a long time coming to bring fresh food options to south Augusta, but a new market is on the way.

A site for a new Dollar General Plus is going on the corner of Bennock Mill and Mike Padgett Highway.

It’ll offer fresh fruit and vegetables, expanded refrigerator and freezer sections, and other basic grocery needs.

It’s set to open this summer, bringing fresh groceries to an area considered to be a food desert. Food insecurity and lack of access to fresh food are known problems in Richmond County, but change is coming.

Brandon Garrett, commissioner for District 8 said: “People have to travel great distances to go to a grocery store, so this is a mini grocery store that provides better access to foods as well as the shorter distance they will have to go.”

Even as work on the new store unfolds, local gardeners and farmers are not waiting. They’re taking matters into their own hands to make sure everyone in the community gets fed.

Karen Gordon, founder of Growing Augusta said: “It is vital for us to have access to fresh, healthy food because we are food desert. I have issues with food insecurity that’s an ongoing thing.”

Gordon started planting community gardens to help people in south Augusta grow and sell fresh produce.

“It is vital for us to have access to healthy food. There are so many things we can do ourselves to help ourselves and each other and the larger community,” she said.

Andrea Townsend, owner of Spice to Life Nursery said: “I’ll rather be outside than be in the house cleaning.”

Townsend started Spice to Life Nursery during the pandemic to feed herself and her community.

“I don’t have to go to the grocery store for anything. Whatever’s growing is what I eat,” she said.

Lashawndra Robinson, founder of Black Farm Street said: “Because we live in a food desert in the Garden City, it only makes sense to create some gardens in the community.”

Robinson planted a community garden for anyone to use. She also prepares food and meals for anyone who comes by.

“What we eat reflects on the outside. What we put in our body are also reflectors of how we are externally,” said Robinson.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.