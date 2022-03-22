Advertisement

Local family overcomes Down syndrome communication delays

By Maria Sellers
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates Down syndrome impacts 1 in every 700 babies.

It can cause delays in communication among children, but sign language can help.

March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day. We spoke to a local family and a speech therapist about the benefits of sign language.

Sign language helped five-year-old Annabelle Elling learn to communicate.

“People with Down syndrome their expressive language typically develops later than a typical child would. Using sign language helped her express her wants and needs,” said Jenna Elling, Annabelle’s mom.

It also helped them communicate with her. A speech therapist at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia says using signs can help kids with communication disorders as they grow and develop.

“Sign language never replaces talking, but it helps the child to communicate their needs,” said Daydra Cain, pediatric speech pathologist at Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

Getting started early is essential.

“The sooner, the better. The first five years of a child’s life is the most important time to develop their language foundation. That’s why early intervention is key,” he said.

The Ellings started using sign language when Annabelle was a baby,

Elling said: “It helped when she couldn’t express what she wanted to say, but she could use those signs to communicate with us.”

A skill that will stick with them for life, and help them communicate with others along the way. Cain says parents of children with Down syndrome can attend speech therapy with their kids to learn the basic signs.

“She still uses some signs now, we don’t use them as much because she speaks so much now, but they’re still a part of our lives,” said Elling.

