Advertisement

Hornets defeat Pelicans 106-103 for 5th straight victory

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas...
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier each scored 17 points and the Charlotte Hornets came back to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 106-103 for their fifth straight win.

Miles Bridges added 15 points and Mason Plumlee had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte, which trailed most of the second half and overcame 17 turnovers. CJ McCollum scored 27 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 18 rebounds for the Pelicans, who had their two-game win streak snapped.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
40-year-old driver dies in rollover accident on Deans Bridge Road
RCSO has confirmed Ja'maijh Turner has been found.
15-year-old found safe after spurring search in Richmond County
Lake Keowee
Man fatally shot on S.C. lake by boater who rescued him
Gas pump
Skyrocketing gas prices make a U-turn in Georgia, South Carolina
Hardie Davis Jr.
Investigations against Augusta mayor will move forward, could lead to criminal charges

Latest News

Continuing a long-running Super Bowl tradition, Matthew Stafford appeared in Disney’s iconic...
QB Stafford: ‘Right time and place’ to give Rams discount
Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) dives toward the puck while defended by...
Carolina Hurricanes sign Kotkaniemi to 8-year extension
FILE - Phil Mickelson walks off the 14th green after missing a birdie putt during the third...
Still out of sight, Mickelson decides to sit out the Masters
Atlanta Braves manager, Brian Snitker, smiles as he talks to the media during the start of...
Braves’ Snitker ponders 6th starter as he studies rotation