Advertisement

Health plans with free or reduced-cost premiums available to low-income Americans

For some, there's still time to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
For some, there's still time to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.(Source: Healthcare.gov/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Low-income households who missed the deadline for this year’s Affordable Care Act coverage can still sign up for plans with free premiums, thanks to a special enrollment period being offered at healthcare.gov.

Americans with incomes less than $19,320 or just less than $40,000 for a four-member family are eligible.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said most can get plans without premiums, while others may see a minimal cost.

The Biden administration has recently been increasing efforts to get more people enrolled by adding funds to programs that assist with the selection process.

A record-setting 14.5 million Americans signed up for the ACA in 2022.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump
Skyrocketing gas prices make a U-turn in Georgia, South Carolina
Hardie Davis Jr.
Investigations against Augusta mayor will move forward, could lead to criminal charges
Car accident generic
40-year-old driver dies in rollover accident on Deans Bridge Road
Lake Keowee
Man fatally shot on S.C. lake by boater who rescued him
How will golf’s biggest week affect Augusta’s city traffic?
How will golf’s biggest week affect traffic in Augusta?