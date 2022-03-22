Ga. woman donates kidney to stranger after seeing Facebook post
(WALB) - March is “National Kidney Month.”
To raise awareness, two south Georgia strangers are telling their story of organ donation.
After seeing a Facebook post, a Moultrie woman donated a kidney to a Douglas man.
“I think this all started in December of 2020,” Mark Lott said.
More than 15 years ago, he was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that attacks his kidneys.
He was fine all those years. But in 2020, his health quickly took a turn.
“I went in for some routine blood work and at that point, I found out I was in end-stage renal failure,” he said. “My health was declining bad. I lost almost 100 pounds. Of course, I didn’t see it, but everybody around me could see it.”
They tried medication therapy to get his kidney function back, but it didn’t work.
“My other option was to go on dialysis three times a week, four hours a day,” Lott said.
Doctors told him that he needed a kidney transplant.
He joined more than 90,000 other people in the U.S. waiting for one last year.
“When I went into dialysis, there were some people there that had been there 20 years,” he said. “Then there were others that didn’t last the five-year wait period. They were already gone.”
On average, people wait 3-5 years for a kidney.
Lott didn’t know how much time he had left.
“I had several people, while I was on dialysis, die in there,” he said. “It’s scary. My health was pretty bad too, and I was worried that could be me.”
Lott’s journey led his family to plead for help on social media in an effort to save his life.
His wife, Michelle, posted on Facebook.
It was a post that would change their lives forever.
