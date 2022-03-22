Dominion Energy requests rate increase, cites $142 million under-collected fuel costs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy has requested a rate increase for its South Carolina customers.

After its annual review of the costs Dominion incurs transporting and buying fuel, the company found that it was around $142 million under-collected in fuel costs, according to officials.

In March, customers received a notice of filing that Dominion Energy SC had filed for a rate increase.

If the company’s fuel filing is approved as submitted, the monthly bill of a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity would increase by approximately 5.19%, which is $6.53, beginning in May. Officials say about 20 percent of what residential customers pay for a kilowatt-hour of electricity represents the cost of fuel used to run the company’s power plants.

“Dominion Energy maintains a diverse portfolio of electric generating facilities utilizing many different fuel sources. Although we have taken steps to minimize this year’s fuel cost adjustment so that customers see the lowest possible impact to their bills, we must recover the costs of purchasing and transporting fuel to produce the electricity our customers rely on every day,” Rhonda O’Banion, Media Relations Manager for Dominion said. “These fuel costs are a direct pass-through to customers, as Dominion Energy does not earn a profit on this portion of electric rates.”

A fuel cost hearing will take place on April 7. Dominion released a statement saying that the commission is expected to issue a decision in late April.

Dominion offers assistance that can be found on customer’s online account or in the Dominion Energy app.

