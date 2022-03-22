Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies and temperatures will be cooling off to the mid-40s early this morning. Winds will be calm.

Today will be dry with increasing clouds during the day. Highs will be warm in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 8-12 mph.

A strong cold front will bring the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday. The timing of the storms will determine if we see severe weather or not. If the line of showers and storms move through early, then severe weather looks unlikely for most areas, but if storms hold out until the afternoon then storms would be more likely. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the entire CSRA under a Slight Risk (2/5) Wednesday into Wednesday night. Storm threats that will be possible include strong gusts up to over 58 mph, hail up to the size of quarters, and even isolated tornadoes. Have a way to receive alerts Wednesday by downloading our First Alert WRDW Weather app.

A few showers and even isolated storms will linger into early Thursday, but severe storms are not expected. Highs on Thursday will be cooler in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Mostly sunny skies with slightly cooler temperatures return Friday with highs in the upper 60s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

