Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Tracking the threat for strong to severe storms Wednesday. FIRST ALERT issued.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies and temperatures will be cooling off to the mid-40s early this morning. Winds will be calm.

Today will be dry with increasing clouds during the day. Highs will be warm in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 8-12 mph.

A strong cold front will bring the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday. The timing of the storms will determine if we see severe weather or not. If the line of showers and storms move through early, then severe weather looks unlikely for most areas, but if storms hold out until the afternoon then storms would be more likely. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the entire CSRA under a Slight Risk (2/5) Wednesday into Wednesday night. Storm threats that will be possible include strong gusts up to over 58 mph, hail up to the size of quarters, and even isolated tornadoes. Have a way to receive alerts Wednesday by downloading our First Alert WRDW Weather app.

First Alert
First Alert(WRDW)
Severe Outlook
Severe Outlook(WRDW)

A few showers and even isolated storms will linger into early Thursday, but severe storms are not expected. Highs on Thursday will be cooler in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Mostly sunny skies with slightly cooler temperatures return Friday with highs in the upper 60s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump
Skyrocketing gas prices make a U-turn in Georgia, South Carolina
Car accident generic
40-year-old driver dies in rollover accident on Deans Bridge Road
Hardie Davis Jr.
Investigations against Augusta mayor will move forward, could lead to criminal charges
Lake Keowee
Man fatally shot on S.C. lake by boater who rescued him
How will golf’s biggest week affect Augusta’s city traffic?
How will golf’s biggest week affect traffic in Augusta?

Latest News

FIRST ALERT Wednesday - Severe Storms Possible
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
SPC
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Overnight lows are expected to dip into the 30s and low 40s by daybreak Monday morning. Be sure...
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Sunny and nice
Sunny Monday, First Alert Wednesday