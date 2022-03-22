Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be mild in the 70s and 60s this evening. Lows will bottom out into the mid and low 60s by early Wednesday. Winds will be steady out of the southeast between 5-10 mph overnight.

A strong cold front will bring the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday. The timing of the storms will determine if we see severe weather or not. If the line of showers and storms move through early, then severe weather looks unlikely for most areas, but if storms hold out until the afternoon then severe weather would be more likely. The greatest risk for severe weather will most likely be south of I-20 where storms will arrive a little later in the day. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the entire CSRA under a Slight Risk (2/5) Wednesday. Storm threats include strong gusts up to over 58 mph, hail up to the size of quarters, and even isolated tornadoes. Have a way to receive alerts Wednesday by downloading our First Alert WRDW Weather app. A lake wind advisory is in effect Wednesday between 10 am and 9 pm for winds sustained between 10-15 mph and gusts 20-30 mph.

Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday, mainly between 11 am and 7 pm. (WRDW)

Severe Outlook (WRDW)

A few showers and even isolated storms will linger into early Thursday, but severe storms are not expected. Rain chances will be highest for areas south and east of Augusta. Highs on Thursday will be cooler in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the west between 8-12 mph.

Mostly sunny skies with slightly cooler temperatures return Friday with highs in the upper 60s. Steady winds between 10-15 mph look likely for the area during the day.

Saturday will be even breezier with sustained winds between 15-20 mph. Lake Wind Advisories look likely during the day Saturday. We will enjoy sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s Saturday afternoon.

