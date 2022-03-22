Advertisement

Carolina Hurricanes sign Kotkaniemi to 8-year extension

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) dives toward the puck while defended by...
Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) dives toward the puck while defended by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson (42) and goaltender John Gibson (36) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi to an eight-year extension, which would keep the 21-year-old forward with the franchise through the 2029-30 season.

The team said the deal will have an average-annual value of $4.82 million. Carolina announced the deal Monday, the same day the Hurricanes acquired forward Max Domi and defenseman Tyler Inamoto in a three-team deal ahead of the trade deadline. Carolina acquired Kotkaniemi in September when Montreal declined to match the team’s offer sheet.

He has 11 goals and 12 assists this year.

