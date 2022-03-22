Augusta’s Storyland Theatre is bringing the magic to students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The power of technology is bringing the arts to you. That’s the message from Augusta’s Storyland Theatre to kids in our area.

“This is a whole new thing to do a 43-minute show with all the animation,” said Barbara Feldman, executive director.

After nine months of work, Storyland Theatre’s new show is ready. Their executive director says when schools couldn’t commit to field trips, they knew they’d have to be creative.

“If we could figure out a way to put something on videos, they would have something to entertain them during the whole pandemic,” she said.

They’re bringing ‘The Emperor’s New Clothes’ to classrooms. It’s an animated show produced locally and features local actors. Teachers can request the video and show it to their class for free.

While it might not be in-person, for Storyland Theatre, the show goes on. Feldman is happy that despite the challenges, they’re still able to perform.

“To be there for the children and to make sure every child can see live theatre, in this case, the closest thing to live we can get. Whether they can afford it or not, that’s been our joy all these years,” said Feldman.

If you’re interested in requesting the video, email storylandtheatre@gmail.com.

