Augusta Transit offers new bus route tracking feature

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Transit is offering riders a new way to plan and track their bus schedules.

The “Text Your Stop” feature allows riders to use their smartphone to get real-time bus arrival information.

Here’s how:

Enable your location on your smartphone when using Google maps. As you zoom into the location of closest bust stop near you, small blue squares with a bus in the center will show up on the map. Riders who do not have a smartphone can call 706-821-1719 and follow the prompts to describe where they are or use a landmark and a customer service agent will help

Double-click on a bus stop to get a 4-digit unique bus stop ID. For example, the bus stop ID at James Brown Boulevard at Fenwick Street on the side of the Augusta Judicial Center (going away from downtown) is 1071.

Text the bus stop ID to 706-995-7433 without quotation marks, commas, or hyphens.

Immediately, a return message will list the buses arriving at that bus stop in time order.

