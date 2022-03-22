AU Health is expanding its mental health services with a new psychiatry program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you or your loved one walks into Augusta University Health’s emergency room experiencing a mental health crisis, there’s now a designated doctor on site for your needs.

It’s part of the hospital’s new emergency psychiatry program that launched after a rise in the number of patients looking for help with mental health. The push to expand those services is happening statewide.

More than $3 million from the state could help serenity behavioral health grow. Right now, they have 16 in-patient beds.

“We get to see so many new faces every day,” said Dr. Erin Dexter, emergency psychiatric services director, AU Health.

Dexter’s team is made up of resident nurses and students who are filling the gaps in the growing mental health needs.

“This strain on the mental health system and the health system has made it very difficult for people to get into their regular providers in a timely fashion. Thus, creating a circumstance where some haven’t seen a doctor, in person, in 18 months,” she said.

The new emergency psychiatric service aims to cut back on the amount of time those patients spend in ER beds.

“It’s just a matter of connecting them to the right resources, making a small change in medication,” said Dexter.

Others have needs that can’t be met in the hospital.

“Other patients are much higher need. Patients coming in with acute psychosis, acute changes in mood, people who have suicidal thinking. They need that psychiatric bed,” she said.

At Serenity Behavioral Health Systems, beds are often already full. In this year’s budget, Governor Kemp increased the state funding for behavioral health systems. Serenity is expected to get $3.7 million to help build a new facility, adding 26 more beds to the 16 they already have. This makes local mental health care more accessible from start to finish.

“Feeling like we’re making a difference and getting changes made in real-time,” said Dexter.

If everything goes to plan and they receive the funding, construction at Serenity would begin late this summer.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.