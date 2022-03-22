Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl from Utah

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Utah girl.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Utah girl.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Utah girl.

Fourteen-year-old Areli Arroyo Osuno has been missing from Magna, Utah, since Monday, March 21.

Law enforcement believes Areli may be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

The suspect’s name is David Lopez, 20, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.

The suspect’s name is David Lopez, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.
The suspect’s name is David Lopez, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.(NCMEC)

They are possibly headed towards Texas or Mexico in a Nissan Altima.

Areli has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 4 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, a denim jacket and denim pants. She was also seen carrying a large white bag.

If you have any information, please contact the Unified Police Department at 385-468-9858 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, authorities said.
7-month-old girl killed by dog in Martinez
Hardie Davis Jr.
Augusta mayor faces investigations, shares his response
Gas pump
Skyrocketing gas prices make a U-turn in Georgia, South Carolina
Car accident generic
40-year-old driver dies in rollover accident on Deans Bridge Road
School buses generic
I-TEAM | School violence, shootings on the rise in COVID era

Latest News

A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, authorities said.
7-month-old girl killed by dog in Martinez
Gov. Rob DeSantis said he is claiming University of Virginia swimmer Emma Weyant, a Florida...
DeSantis recognizes NCAA swimmer who finished second to Lia Thomas
Some Disney workers plan a walkout to protest the company's slow response to Florida's 'Don't...
Disney in balancing act as walkout actions materialize
The storm has already caused damage in Texas.
Storms tear into Texas, Oklahoma then move into Deep South