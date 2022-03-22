Aiken County deputy, Millen police officer exit for different reasons

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County, S.C., deputy is off the job and facing criminal charges.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office tells us Justin Rutland resigned Monday.

He started working for the department in 2012 and was assigned to the special operations division.

We’ve reached out to authorities to learn what those charges are related to.

Justin Rutland (WRDW)

Meanwhile in Millen, Ga., a police officer has also resigned.

The resignation followed a video that’s been circulating in social media.

Police Chief Dwayne Herrington says he found out about the video and was set to meet with officer Larry “Ben” Thompson on Monday afternoon, but Thompson resigned prior to the meeting.

There is no further investigation.

The resignation letter only said he was resigning and that he enjoyed his time with the city.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.