Skyrocketing gas prices make a U-turn in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Like the rest of the country, Georgia and South Carolina gas prices are sinking — although not as rapidly as they increased in recent weeks.

After hitting a record high of $4.33 on March 11, the national average for a gallon of gasoline stands at $4.25 on Monday. That’s 7 cents less than a week ago, but still $1.37 more than a year ago, according to AAA.

In Georgia, the average on Monday is $4.12, down 17 cents from a week ago.

The decline is even steeper in Augusta, where gas is running $4 per gallon on Monday, down 21 cents from a week ago but still up 62 cents from a month ago.

In South Carolina, the average on Monday is $3.97, down 9 cents from a week ago. In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the average on Monday is 4.04, down 10 cents from a week ago but up 69 cents from a month ago.

The price decline comes as Georgia on Friday suspended its state gasoline tax to give drivers a break . South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says that’s not going to happen in the Palmetto State because that money is committed to a highway improvement effort.

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)

On the national level, Maryland saw the largest one-week decrease in price with the average being 46 cents less than it was last Monday.

AAA cites the lower global price of crude oil for the drop in price.

According to AAA, there is typically a seasonal uptick in demand for fuel, but demand has dipped this year.

“Usually this time of year, with warmer weather and longer days, we’d see an uptick in gasoline demand as more people hit the road,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But we had a slight drop in demand last week, which may be due to higher pump prices.”

A recent survey by AAA showed that 59% of drivers said they would change driving habits or lifestyles if the cost of gas hit $4 per gallon.

“The drop in gas demand is contributing to price decreases, but the recent reversal in oil prices is creating downward pressure on pump prices,” AAA reported. “If the oil price continues to decline, pump prices will likely follow suit. However, should oil prices start to climb again, pump prices will likely follow.”

California has the highest average price at $5.85 a gallon.

