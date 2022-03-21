Advertisement

S.C. State House news: House to take a week off, but not Senate

South Carolina State House
South Carolina State House(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina House is taking the week off after passing its version of the state’s $14 billion budget.

Speaker Jay Lucas told members last Tuesday they worked hard and passed enough key bills that they didn’t need to return to session until March 29.

Under Lucas, the House has traditionally taken the week leading into Easter off.

But the speaker appears to have decided to add an additional furlough week, although a second week off has not been formally announced.

The Senate will be in session. Senators are preparing for the budget debate and have a much longer calendar of bills to consider.

Clock ticking for lawmakers to change sex offender registry law

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina lawmakers now have less than three months to change the state’s law on sex offenders, and if they don’t, all of the more than 17,000 registered sex offenders in the state could apply at that point to be taken off the registry.

The deadline follows a ruling last summer from the state Supreme Court, which called South Carolina’s law, requiring sex offenders register for life with no opportunity to petition to be removed from that list, the strictest in the country.

The court also ruled that requirement is unconstitutional and told the state it had to adjust the law within a year, which is up on June 9.

A proposal that now awaits a Senate committee hearing would separate offenses into three tiers, with Tier III encompassing the most serious crimes.

Lawmakers are tasked with finding a way for offenders who are at low-risk of re-offending to ask to be removed from the list. The Senate bill would allow that to happen no earlier than 15 years after their incarceration or active supervision of probation or parole ends.

“If you’ve reoffended, if you’ve been chronic about not registering and caused all other problems, you don’t even qualify to make the application,” said Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg.

Senate seeks funding flow to replenish beaches

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The state Senate may soon take up a bill that would provide money on a regular basis to help pump sand onto eroding South Carolina beaches.

The bill sponsored by Sen. Chip Campsen would take 25% of all entertainment admission taxes and put them into the beach renourishment fund.

That would be about $9 million each year.

Local governments would have to match any money given away from the fund.

The bill passed a subcommittee and will likely head to the Senate floor soon.

Currently, projects are funded by the state individually as they come in.

