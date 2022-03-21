Proud to be a Farmer: James Nevil

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - National Peanut Month is nearing an end, meaning it’s almost time for farmers to plant this year’s crop.

The Nevil family is preparing for another season in Bulloch County, a family tradition they have carried on for decades.

“It’s kind of cool to just grow the crop that has the Georgia name to it, the Georgia peanut,” said farmer James Nevil.

Nevil farms around 1,500 acres across Bulloch, Candler and Evans counties.

Most of the family’s land is used for cotton, but over 300 acres are reserved for peanut production every year.

“It’s neat to be able to tell people, you’re eating that peanut butter or eating that candy bar, it probably came from our field,” said Nevil.

James grew up around Georgia’s state crop, taking every chance he could to get out in the fields with his family.

“I’m 30 years old and I have been playing out here since I was five or six years old. I started actually working with my grandfather, Tony Nevil, when I was twelve or thirteen maybe,” said Nevil.

“I spent every day with him for fourteen or fifteen years. Working out here, it’s not really a job, to me it wasn’t a job it was just something fun to do,” said Nevil.

Together, they grew more than peanuts, but a strong bond that continues today.

“When he passed away I kind of took over the reins of his part. Me, my uncle and cousins, we all farm in the same area. Me and my uncle actually share this shop, so it’ still family-oriented,” said Nevil.

Every day, James drives down on his family’s farm, the same dirt road his grandfather did.

Bearing his grandfather’s name, the road serves as a reminder of the hard work and determination that got the Nevil family where they are now.

“There’s no greater feeling to me than to push on and carry on what he sacrificed to give us this. No farmer would tell you they’re doing it for themselves. They’re doing it for the next generation to take it on. I am super thankful to get to do that,” said Nevil.

“Actually, I have twin boys on the way. They’ll be here in May, so I am trying to figure out what expansions need to be done so they can come into it if they choose and we can carry it on from there,” said Nevil.

The Nevil family has plenty to look forward to, but through the good and bad days of farming one thing has always remained consistent. their faith.

“It is an extremely faith-based business we are in. We are in control of nothing expect for getting up and putting ourself there to do the work. the rest of it is in His hands,” said Nevil.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.