Advertisement

One on One with Richard Rogers│ Meet Richmond County’s Teacher of the Year

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Richard Rogers
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Teaching can be a challenge in the best of times, so being named Richmond County’s Teacher of the Year during a pandemic is quite an accomplishment.

That’s the story of Vicky Knox. And if standing out in Richmond County wasn’t enough, the 5th-grade math teacher is now a finalist for Georgia Teacher of the Year.

She talked one on one with Richard Rogers about her love for teaching.

The Georgia Teacher of the Year will be announced April 30.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
40-year-old driver dies in rollover accident on Deans Bridge Road
RCSO has confirmed Ja'maijh Turner has been found.
15-year-old girl found safe after being reported missing
Lake Keowee
Man fatally shot on S.C. lake by boater who rescued him
Shooting
25-year-old found dead in driveway of south Augusta home
LaKevia Jackson (Courtesy: Sherina Jackson)
Woman killed over bowling ball in Atlanta had child with rapper Young Thug

Latest News

Here's a look at what happened on March 18, 2022, during the Special Olympics at the Lakeside...
See some special moments from the Special Olympics
WBRC FOX6 News photographer helps woman out of her car in floodwaters
WBRC FOX6 News photographer helps woman get out of her flooded car
Employee at The Birth Suites at St. Vincent's shares rescue video SOURCE: Sarah Phillips
Employee at The Birth Suites at St. Vincent's shares rescue video SOURCE: Sarah Phillips
WBRC FOX6 News photographer helps rescue driver stuck in floodwater
WBRC FOX6 News photographer helps rescue driver stuck in floodwater