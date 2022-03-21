One on One with Richard Rogers│ Meet Richmond County’s Teacher of the Year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Teaching can be a challenge in the best of times, so being named Richmond County’s Teacher of the Year during a pandemic is quite an accomplishment.

That’s the story of Vicky Knox. And if standing out in Richmond County wasn’t enough, the 5th-grade math teacher is now a finalist for Georgia Teacher of the Year.

She talked one on one with Richard Rogers about her love for teaching.

The Georgia Teacher of the Year will be announced April 30.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.