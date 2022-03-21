Advertisement

North Augusta man gives back by cleaning up community

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -One local man has made it his mission to keep our streets clean.

Tom Holodack, you may have seen him picking up trash on Murrah Road. Why? It’s his way of giving back to the community.

“Don’t litter. Have pride,” he said.

A Boy Scout growing up, community service has always been important to him. His job didn’t allow him much free time but now two years retired, he has a new calling

And a message for you.

MORE | Fort Gordon uses goats for grass maintenance

“If they see this, maybe they’ll think twice before throwing something out their window,” he said.

He goes out every few weeks, grabbing everything in sight, filling about eight bags.

“It’s clean,” he said

For now.

MORE | Man takes initiative to pick up trash at Savannah Rapids Pavilion

“It almost hurts my feelings. Two days later and I’ll see a dozen beer cans and items that people just threw out,” said Holodack.

It takes you two seconds to throw something out of your window, but hours for Holodack to clean it up.

Bill Hixon, SC House of Representative District 83 said: “ I said, ‘I want to thank you for what you’re doing and why are you doing this?’ He said, ‘Well, I’m retired. I was bored and I wanted something to do.”

Hixon told Holodack he was doing a wonderful job and asked him if there was anything he could do. Hixon made sure the South Carolina Department of Transportation gave him the right supplies to continue.

North Augusta man gives back by cleaning up community
