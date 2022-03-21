Advertisement

Maury Povich to retire from talk show after 31 years

FILE PHOTO - Povich hosted the nationally syndicated “Maury” for the last 24 seasons and “The...
FILE PHOTO - Povich hosted the nationally syndicated “Maury” for the last 24 seasons and “The Maury Povich Show” for seven years before that.(CNN Newsource, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Daytime talk show Host Maury Povich is ending his 31-year run after this season of “Maury.”

Povich said in a statement to Deadline that he had planned to end the show once the current contract expired this year. He said he was proud of the relationship with the NBCUniversal, which produced the show, and the crew, “but as I occasionally tell my guests on ‘Maury,’ ‘Enough, already!’”

Povich hosted the nationally syndicated “Maury” for the last 24 seasons and “The Maury Povich Show” for seven years before that.

The series dealt with an array of hot-button topics and social issues centered on his guests, as well as the in-studio audience. One of the more well-known segments was the paternity test reveals, when he would tell someone whether they were a child’s father.

Before he began his talk show run, Povich worked for TV stations in Washington, Philadelphia and Los Angeles and other markets then hosted “A Current Affair.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
40-year-old driver dies in rollover accident on Deans Bridge Road
RCSO has confirmed Ja'maijh Turner has been found.
15-year-old found safe after being reported missing in Richmond County
Lake Keowee
Man fatally shot on S.C. lake by boater who rescued him
Shooting
25-year-old found dead in driveway of south Augusta home
LaKevia Jackson (Courtesy: Sherina Jackson)
Woman killed over bowling ball in Atlanta had child with rapper Young Thug

Latest News

FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
LIVE: Jackson, 1st Black female high court pick, faces senators
FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, takes in the...
Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder
Stacey Abrams visits Augusta on March 19, 2022.
After Augusta visit, Abrams campaign pushes into full swing
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
WATCH: Driver performs ‘dangerous’ jump stunt with rented Tesla, crashes it, then flees