Masters week brings more nonstop flights to Augusta airport

Augusta Regional Airport
Augusta Regional Airport(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport is preparing for an influx of visitors during Masters week by implementing parking protocols, introducing new amenities and offering more direct flights.

As part of the Airport’s “Advancing. Growing. Stronger” Campaign, customers will experience many upgrades such as the recently renovated baggage claim area and automated exit lane equipment.

Plus in addition to regularly scheduled destinations of Washington, Dallas, Charlotte and Atlanta. Delta and American Airlines will offer additional direct flights to and from Augusta during the week of the Masters Tournament. This year’s itinerary includes direct service to and from New York, Miami, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, and for the first time, Austin, Texas.

“As the primary aviation gateway to Augusta, we are diligently preparing for the 2022 Masters and excited for the prospects of a full event,” said Herbert L. Judon Jr., airport executive director.

Masters week, April 4-11, also beings some changes for ground transportation serving the airport.

The Masters generates significant numbers of “for hire” ground transportation operators that are not normally permitted at the airport.

As part of the airport’s curb enforcement operation and for equitable business practices, these operators will be required to pay by credit or debit card a trip fee of $2 and will be directed to a designated parking lot adjacent to the main terminal building.

This is the same fee imposed for year-round “for hire” commercial ground vehicle operators.

