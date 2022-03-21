Local businesses are ready for Masters patrons to return

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two weeks until the world sees the beautiful sights right here in our backyard.

Local businesses are gearing up for what they hope is the best Masters yet. After a year with no patrons, a year with limited patrons—it’s a welcome sight in Augusta.

“This is going to be our first real exposure to the tournament itself. We couldn’t be more excited,” said Nick Treadway, general manager, Topgolf.

Topgolf was slated to open for the 2020 Masters, but the pandemic hit. Now two years later, they are ready to show folks a good time.

“The golf connection is huge. Topgolf is known for waiting to grow the game of golf and what better place to do it than Augusta with the tournament going,” he said.

When it comes to Masters week, T-Bonz Steakhouse has seen its fair share. But for the owner, it’s more than business.

Henry Scheer, part-owner T-Bonz said: “Being a business for over 36 years, we made friends who come back year after year. It’s going to be crazy, and it’s a good crazy. Everybody is glad to be here. The Augusta National is golf’s greatest golf tournament. We just want to keep that ball rolling.”

Both places say they are fired up for the rush.

“We’re just glad to see our friends back,” he said.

Treadway said: “We’ve been waiting for this since 2020, so we’re ready to go.”

