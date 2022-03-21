Job news: MAU ups pay at Deere plant; hiring fairs set this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - MAU Workforce Solutions said Monday it’s increased its hourly pay for full-time forklift operators and packers at the Grovetown John Deere plant to $18.

In addition to the increased pay, MAU says it will continue to offer a competitive benefits package including medical insurance, paid vacation, a rewards program and the opportunity for advancement.

People seeking additional information about job opportunities with MAU at John Deere are encouraged to stop by the MAU Augusta branch located at 501 Greene St in Augusta, GA, or visit www.mau.com/johndeere.

Meanwhile, MAU continues to hold Walk-In Wednesdays to fill manufacturing positions with the MAU team in the Aiken area.

Interested candidates can visit the MAU Aiken branch in Aiken, 1036 Pine Log Road, on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for an instant interview with a MAU representative to learn more about the positions that are available.

Interested candidates should visit https://www.mau.com/aiken-sc for more information. Wear a face mask, bring two forms of ID and be prepared to submit to a background check.

More CSRA hiring news

The Columbia County Board of Commissioners in conjunction with the Columbia County School District will be holding a job fair for a variety of skilled-trade and professional positions. It will be from 4-7 p.m. March 21 at the Columbia County Exhibition Center, 212 Partnership Drive in Grovetown. Team members will be there from Columbia County Engineering Services, Fire Rescue, Fleet Services, Human Resources, Leisure Services, Library Services, Public Transit, Recreation, Road Construction, Stormwater Operations and Compliance, Technology Services, Traffic Engineering, Water Utility and Sheriff’s Office. They’ll provide interested candidates an overview of available positions and answer any questions. Staff members will also be there from the Columbia County School District Department of Human Resources, Department of Transportation, Department of Facilities, Maintenance and Operations, and Department of School Nutrition. They’ll provide interested candidates an overview of the job description and answer any questions. Columbia County offers a new starting base pay of $15/hour, 11 paid holidays, a retirement plan, employee medical clinic, education tuition reimbursement, free life insurance, onsite training, wellness program, and employee fitness center. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online. An application and complete list of job descriptions for Columbia County can be found online at https://www.columbiacountyga.gov/county/jobs . An application and job description for the Columbia County School District can be found online at www.ccboe.net

The Augusta GreenJackets are hiring for the 2022 season with a job fair from 5-8 p.m. March 24 at SRP Park. They’re looking for hard-working, energetic individuals to join our seasonal staff. Positions include wait staff, grounds crew, kids zone staff, cashiers, runners and more. Register at https://bit.ly/GJBJOBFAIRREGISTRATION . The job fair was originally planned earlier but was rescheduled due to rain.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.