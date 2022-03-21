Investigations against Augusta mayor will move forward

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The investigations into complaints against Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis will move forward.

Davis is being investigated by the state ethics commission regarding two complaints.

The commission has the power to decide whether criminal prosecution is necessary.

One of the complaints alleges he misused thousands of dollars in campaign funds.

It claims Davis didn’t file his campaign contribution disclosure reports on time for multiple years in a row.

The other investigation is about a series of billboards from back in 2018 encouraging voters to approve a location for the new James Brown Arena in south Augusta.

The commission voted unanimously, finding there is enough probable cause to proceed with the investigation.

Ed Tarver, the attorney representing Davis, argued the billboard case should be dismissed because the evidence is lacks proof that Davis paid for the billboard. Tarver said the evidence only shows he communicated with James McKinnon of Cardinal Management, Regency Mall owner, who received the invoice to pay for the billboard.

Essentially, the state was only able to obtain the billboard contract from Lamar Advertising as evidence that showed the billboard was billed to McKinnon.

The commission agreed to move forward with the case to allow the state to gather more evidence and because there was a violation by “Concerned Citizens of Richmond County” by not registering as an official group and not disclosing the amount paid for the billboard in filing reports.

Now the state will be able to demand a subpoena response from McKinnon to provide the bank records on who paid for the billboard and also hold depositions/interviews with those involved.

Both Tarver and the commission agreed the complaint about campaign filing disclosures had probable cause. There was no discussion on that.

