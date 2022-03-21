Advertisement

Investigations against Augusta mayor will move forward

By Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The investigations into complaints against Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis will move forward.

Davis is being investigated by the state ethics commission regarding two complaints.

The commission has the power to decide whether criminal prosecution is necessary.

One of the complaints alleges he misused thousands of dollars in campaign funds.

It claims Davis didn’t file his campaign contribution disclosure reports on time for multiple years in a row.

MORE | How will golf’s biggest week affect traffic in Augusta?

The other investigation is about a series of billboards from back in 2018 encouraging voters to approve a location for the new James Brown Arena in south Augusta.

The commission voted unanimously, finding there is enough probable cause to proceed with the investigation.

Ed Tarver, the attorney representing Davis, argued the billboard case should be dismissed because the evidence is lacks proof that Davis paid for the billboard. Tarver said the evidence only shows he communicated with James McKinnon of Cardinal Management, Regency Mall owner, who received the invoice to pay for the billboard.

Essentially, the state was only able to obtain the billboard contract from Lamar Advertising as evidence that showed the billboard was billed to McKinnon.

The commission agreed to move forward with the case to allow the state to gather more evidence and because there was a violation by “Concerned Citizens of Richmond County” by not registering as an official group and not disclosing the amount paid for the billboard in filing reports.

Now the state will be able to demand a subpoena response from McKinnon to provide the bank records on who paid for the billboard and also hold depositions/interviews with those involved.

Both Tarver and the commission agreed the complaint about campaign filing disclosures had probable cause. There was no discussion on that.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
40-year-old driver dies in rollover accident on Deans Bridge Road
RCSO has confirmed Ja'maijh Turner has been found.
15-year-old found safe after being reported missing in Richmond County
Lake Keowee
Man fatally shot on S.C. lake by boater who rescued him
Shooting
25-year-old found dead in driveway of south Augusta home
LaKevia Jackson (Courtesy: Sherina Jackson)
Woman killed over bowling ball in Atlanta had child with rapper Young Thug

Latest News

Hub for Community Innovation rendering
Georgia Power Foundation donates $2.5 million to Hub efforts
Fist bump
Job news: MAU ups pay at Deere plant; hiring fairs set this week
Cannabis
Georgia judge stalls DA’s effort to ban cannabis extracts
Stacey Abrams visits Augusta on March 19, 2022.
After Augusta visit, Abrams campaign pushes into full swing