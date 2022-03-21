How will golf’s biggest week affect Augusta’s city traffic?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Masters Tournament is almost here and the city of Augusta is getting ready to deal with the influx of traffic.

We’re getting a first look at the traffic plan the city will put in place during golf’s biggest week. After two years in a pandemic, and only limited patrons last year, the city is ready to welcome the tournament back in full swing.

And we’re expecting to see the same lane changes and closures that we saw at tournaments pre-pandemic.

Perhaps the biggest change is that every day, starting at 7:00 a.m., the northbound Washington Road exit off Interstate 20 will be closed to traffic.

So if you’re heading down I-20 on the eastbound side, you’ll have to take exit 200 at Riverwatch Parkway to get to Washington Road.

Then you’ll take Alexander Drive and Berckmans Road all the way to the Augusta National Golf Club.

Now, regular city traffic can still travel on Riverwatch Parkway and Washington Road, however, it’s best to stay in the far left lanes to avoid that golf traffic.

We’re reaching out to officials to check for the exact date these traffic plans will go into effect.

See the full mapped plans below.

