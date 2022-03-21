Advertisement

Georgia Power Foundation donates $2.5 million to Hub efforts

By William Rioux
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Power Foundation on Monday announced its support of the transformation of the Harrisburg-Laney Walker area with a $2.5 million contribution toward the Hub for Community Innovation.

Expected to open later this year, the Hub is on the eastern boundary of Harrisburg and is designed to catalyze revitalization in the historic Harrisburg and Laney Walker neighborhoods, two of the most historically underserved communities in Augusta’s urban core.

I-TEAM | Where is the money going for homeless students?

This isn’t Georgia Power’s first contribution to the neighborhood.

Recent efforts include engagement between Citizens of Georgia Power – Vogtle chapter, an employee-led organization, and Turn Back the Block to purchase vacant lots and/or renovate previously uninhabitable homes, then work through community resources to identify buyers and make home ownership a reality.

Georgia Power and the Georgia Power Foundation also have provided funding and support for financial literacy programs in the area, as well as assistance for the launch of the Challenge Preparatory Academy with financial support of STEM and cyber learning programs for area youths.

“The intentional, collaborative efforts by such a diverse group of stakeholders to effect change across the Harrisburg-Laney Walker community is inspiring, and we’re proud to support the Hub,” said Jason Cuevas, regional vice president for Georgia Power.

The centerpiece of the Hub at Wall Street and Chaffee Avenue will be a 33,000-square-foot facility to house four locally-based nonprofits – Augusta Locally Grown, Augusta University Literacy Center, Harrisburg Family Health Care and RISE Augusta.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the CRSA will also operate a 16,000-square-foot support center at the Hub that will help the organization extend the reach and impact of services that focus on youth mentoring, college readiness, workforce readiness, virtual programming and more expansion from its current headquarters.

HUB SITE RENDERINGS:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
40-year-old driver dies in rollover accident on Deans Bridge Road
RCSO has confirmed Ja'maijh Turner has been found.
15-year-old found safe after being reported missing in Richmond County
Lake Keowee
Man fatally shot on S.C. lake by boater who rescued him
Shooting
25-year-old found dead in driveway of south Augusta home
LaKevia Jackson (Courtesy: Sherina Jackson)
Woman killed over bowling ball in Atlanta had child with rapper Young Thug

Latest News

One on One with Richard Rogers│ Meet Richmond County’s Teacher of the Year
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Meet Richmond County’s Teacher of the Year
Here's a look at what happened on March 18, 2022, during the Special Olympics at the Lakeside...
See some special moments from the Special Olympics
WBRC FOX6 News photographer helps woman out of her car in floodwaters
WBRC FOX6 News photographer helps woman get out of her flooded car
Employee at The Birth Suites at St. Vincent's shares rescue video SOURCE: Sarah Phillips
Employee at The Birth Suites at St. Vincent's shares rescue video SOURCE: Sarah Phillips