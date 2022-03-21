Georgia Power Foundation donates $2.5 million to Hub efforts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Power Foundation on Monday announced its support of the transformation of the Harrisburg-Laney Walker area with a $2.5 million contribution toward the Hub for Community Innovation.

Expected to open later this year, the Hub is on the eastern boundary of Harrisburg and is designed to catalyze revitalization in the historic Harrisburg and Laney Walker neighborhoods, two of the most historically underserved communities in Augusta’s urban core.

This isn’t Georgia Power’s first contribution to the neighborhood.

Recent efforts include engagement between Citizens of Georgia Power – Vogtle chapter, an employee-led organization, and Turn Back the Block to purchase vacant lots and/or renovate previously uninhabitable homes, then work through community resources to identify buyers and make home ownership a reality.

Georgia Power and the Georgia Power Foundation also have provided funding and support for financial literacy programs in the area, as well as assistance for the launch of the Challenge Preparatory Academy with financial support of STEM and cyber learning programs for area youths.

“The intentional, collaborative efforts by such a diverse group of stakeholders to effect change across the Harrisburg-Laney Walker community is inspiring, and we’re proud to support the Hub,” said Jason Cuevas, regional vice president for Georgia Power.

The centerpiece of the Hub at Wall Street and Chaffee Avenue will be a 33,000-square-foot facility to house four locally-based nonprofits – Augusta Locally Grown, Augusta University Literacy Center, Harrisburg Family Health Care and RISE Augusta.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the CRSA will also operate a 16,000-square-foot support center at the Hub that will help the organization extend the reach and impact of services that focus on youth mentoring, college readiness, workforce readiness, virtual programming and more expansion from its current headquarters.

HUB SITE RENDERINGS:

