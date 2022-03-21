Advertisement

Georgia judge stalls DA’s effort to ban cannabis extracts

Cannabis
Cannabis(Gray)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge has stalled efforts by a suburban Atlanta prosecutor to enforce a ban on some cannabis extracts.

The case could set a statewide precedent. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Craig Schwall on Friday issued a 30-day order restraining Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gaston from prosecuting people for selling or possessing the extracts.

Two owners of Gwinnett County vaping stores sued, seeking to have the extracts declared legal in Georgia.

The chemicals are similar to the main intoxicating ingredient in marijuana but cause milder highs.

Austin-Gaston says they’re illegal and directed two wholesalers be raided.

A lawyer says one person is facing felony marijuana charges.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
40-year-old driver dies in rollover accident on Deans Bridge Road
RCSO has confirmed Ja'maijh Turner has been found.
15-year-old found safe after being reported missing in Richmond County
Lake Keowee
Man fatally shot on S.C. lake by boater who rescued him
Shooting
25-year-old found dead in driveway of south Augusta home
LaKevia Jackson (Courtesy: Sherina Jackson)
Woman killed over bowling ball in Atlanta had child with rapper Young Thug

Latest News

Hardie Davis Jr.
Investigations against Augusta mayor will move forward
Hub for Community Innovation rendering
Georgia Power Foundation donates $2.5 million to Hub efforts
Fist bump
Job news: MAU ups pay at Deere plant; hiring fairs set this week
Stacey Abrams visits Augusta on March 19, 2022.
After Augusta visit, Abrams campaign pushes into full swing