Ga. Capitol news: Lawmakers could cut aid gap for college students

ATLANTA - Georgia lawmakers are trying again to help college students who have run out of money.

Senators are now considering House Bill 1435, which passed the House 171-3 on Tuesday. It would create a program under which public and private colleges and universities could give up to $2,500 to students to help them finish school.

To be eligible, students would need to have already completed 80% of course credits needed for their degrees.

Republican Rep. Chuck Martin of Alpharetta says having students drop out for lack of money hurts the state. It can also leave people earning little while mired in student debt.

Georgia senators carefully reviewing mental health bill

ATLANTA - Georgia senators are scrutinizing legislation that aims to improve access to mental health and substance abuse treatment in the state.

The wide-ranging bill has already passed the state House.

Members of the state Senate’s Health and Human Services Committee are now carefully comparing it to similar legislation put forward in recent years.

A key part of the bill seeks to ensure that insurers provide the same level of benefits for mental health disorders as they do for physical illness.

The bill would also make it easier to take someone into care without their consent and provide forgivable loans for people who become mental health workers.

