After pause for pandemic, horse events return in Aiken

By Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a two-year absence, the Aiken Trials made a return over the weekend.

While some were seeing the events for the first time, others say they were glad to see it return.

“It was sad. We missed it, you know, for sure,” said Cathy Deprizio. “A lot of these friends I haven’t seen, you know, for a year or two. We’ve talked but not seen each other.”

MORE | Farming is a longtime tradition for this Georgia family

Equestrian events will continue in Aiken County in the coming weekend with the Steeplechase race, which is also expected to draw a large crowd.

This year, the Steeplechase has a new home at Richland Avenue East, Old Wagener Road and South Carolina Highway 118.

However, all of the traditions will remain the same – the spring attire, the railside tailgating, the crazy pants and hat contests, and the vendors.

Gates open at 8 a.m. Saturday, and opening ceremonies begin at noon. Tickets cost $40 per person (children 10 and younger are free) and $40 for parking. Tickets may be purchased online at AikenSteeplechase.com and at:

  • Aiken Saddlery, 1044 E. Pine Log Road
  • Aiken County Visitors Center, 406 Park Ave. SE
  • Hibbitts Drug Co., 735 Main St. N. New Ellenton
  • Security Federal Bank, Laurens Street and Whiskey Road, Aiken
  • Fox & Lady, 101 Laurens St. SW
  • Unique Expressions, 1521 Whiskey Road
  • Southside Gallery, 2258 Whiskey Road

