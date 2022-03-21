Advertisement

DNR: Woman catches state record longnose gar

(Ga. DNR)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An Adairsville, Ga. woman set a new state record last week when she reeled in a longnose gar.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Rachel Harrision’s catch on March 19 in the Coosa River near Rome weighed 31 pounds and 2 ounces. It breaks the 2013 record of 30 pounds and 13 ounces.

Longnose gar are members of the gar family and are considered relics from a large group of primitive fishes.  Longnose gar have an elongated body, are greenish black on top and yellow toward the belly.  They have black spots along their sides and fins.  A long, narrow snout contains many sharp needle-like teeth.  They prefer weedy areas of deep or shallow lakes and streams.  Gar feed primarily on other fish.

For fishing tips and information, be sure to check out the Angler Resources page at https://georgiawildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources.

Information about state-record fish, including an application and rules, can be found at https://georgiawildlife.com/fishing/recordprogram/rules or in the current Sport Fishing Regulations Guidebook.

