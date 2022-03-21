Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first work week of Spring gets off to a dry start today and Tuesday before the next system arrives Wednesday with a good chance of rain and the possibility of strong to severe storms. We have issued a FIRST ALERT issued for Wednesday as a result.

Also, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire CSRA in a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) on Wednesday for strong to severe storms.

First Alert (WRDW)

Severe Outlook (WRDW)

A chilly start is expected this morning with lows dipping into the 30s and low 40s. A nice warm-up will take us through midweek with highs in the low to mid 70s today, upper 70s Tuesday, and near 80 by Wednesday. The pollen count will remain high through this time period until we see some slight relief from showers and storms that are forecasted to move in Wednesday. Pollen levels are expected to increase once again heading into the weekend.

Current indications are that showers will linger into Thursday with temperatures remaining mild in the low to middle 70s for highs and 40s to near 50 for lows.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with slightly cooler temperatures return Friday with highs in the lower 70s and even cooler temperatures possible by the weekend. Keep it here for the latest updates.

