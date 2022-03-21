Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Warming trend through mid-week. Tracking the threat for strong to severe storms Wednesday. FIRST ALERT issued.
By Tim Strong
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first work week of Spring gets off to a dry start today and Tuesday before the next system arrives Wednesday with a good chance of rain and the possibility of strong to severe storms. We have issued a FIRST ALERT issued for Wednesday as a result.

Also, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire CSRA in a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) on Wednesday for strong to severe storms.

First Alert
First Alert(WRDW)
Severe Outlook
Severe Outlook(WRDW)

A chilly start is expected this morning with lows dipping into the 30s and low 40s. A nice warm-up will take us through midweek with highs in the low to mid 70s today, upper 70s Tuesday, and near 80 by Wednesday. The pollen count will remain high through this time period until we see some slight relief from showers and storms that are forecasted to move in Wednesday. Pollen levels are expected to increase once again heading into the weekend.

Current indications are that showers will linger into Thursday with temperatures remaining mild in the low to middle 70s for highs and 40s to near 50 for lows.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with slightly cooler temperatures return Friday with highs in the lower 70s and even cooler temperatures possible by the weekend. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the coroner, a car flipped over near the 4500 block of Deans Bridge Road.
Rollover accident on Deans Bridge Road kills driver
RCSO has confirmed Ja'maijh Turner has been found.
15-year-old girl reported missing in Richmond County, found
Lake Keowee
Man fatally shot on S.C. lake by boater who rescued him
Shooting
25-year-old found dead in driveway of south Augusta home
LaKevia Jackson (Courtesy: Sherina Jackson)
Woman killed over bowling ball in Atlanta had child with rapper Young Thug

Latest News

Overnight lows are expected to dip into the 30s and low 40s by daybreak Monday morning. Be sure...
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Sunday Forecast Update with Meteorologist Chris Still
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Nice First Day of Spring
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Meteorologist Chris Still has your Saturday forecast
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still