Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be cooling off to the mid-40s into early Tuesday morning. Winds will be calm overnight.

Tuesday will be dry with increasing clouds during the day. Highs will be warm in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 8-12 mph.

A strong cold front will bring the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the entire CSRA under a Slight Risk (2/5) Wednesday into Wednesday night. The greatest risk for severe storms will be Wednesday afternoon. Storm threats that will be possible include strong gusts up to over 58 mph, hail up to the size of quarters, and even isolated tornadoes. Have a way to receive alerts Wednesday by downloading our First Alert WRDW Weather app.

First Alert (WRDW)

Severe Outlook (WRDW)

A few showers and even isolated storms will linger into early Thursday, but severe storms are not expected. Highs on Thursday will be cooler in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Mostly sunny skies with slightly cooler temperatures return Friday with highs in the upper 60s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

