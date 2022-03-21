Advertisement

Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Warming trend through mid-week. Tracking the threat for strong to severe storms Wednesday. FIRST ALERT issued.
Overnight lows are expected to dip into the 30s and low 40s by daybreak Monday morning. Be sure...
Overnight lows are expected to dip into the 30s and low 40s by daybreak Monday morning. Be sure to grab a jacket before you head out the door!(WRDW)
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

The first work week of Spring gets off to a dry start Monday and Tuesday before the next system arrives Wednesday with a good chance of rain and the possibility of strong to severe storms. We have issued a FIRST ALERT issued for Wednesday as a result.

FIRST ALERT in effect for the entire CSRA for next Wednesday due to the threat of strong to...
FIRST ALERT in effect for the entire CSRA for next Wednesday due to the threat of strong to severe storms.(WRDW)
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Day 4 outlook that includes us under a 15% risk for...
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Day 4 outlook that includes us under a 15% risk for severe weather Wednesday. We will continue to monitor the potential for severe weather closely.(WRDW)

A chilly start is expected tomorrow morning with overnight lows dipping into the 30s and low 40s. A nice warm-up will take us through midweek with highs in the middle 70s Monday, upper 70s Tuesday, and near 80 by Wednesday. The pollen count will remain high through this time period until we see some slight relief from showers and storms that are forecasted to move in Wednesday. Pollen levels are expected to increase once again heading into the weekend.

We will see a warming trend through Wednesday before cooler temperatures move in by the weekend.
We will see a warming trend through Wednesday before cooler temperatures move in by the weekend.(WRDW)
The pollen count will remain elevated heading through this upcoming work week. Be sure to limit...
The pollen count will remain elevated heading through this upcoming work week. Be sure to limit your time outdoors if you have bad allergies!(WRDW)

Current indications are that showers will linger into Thursday with temperatures remaining mild in the low to middle 70s for highs and 40s to near 50 for lows.

The wettest day of the work week looks to be Wednesday with showers and strong to severe storms...
The wettest day of the work week looks to be Wednesday with showers and strong to severe storms possible.(WRDW)

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with slightly cooler temperatures return Friday with highs in the lower 70s and even cooler temperatures possible by the weekend. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Keowee
Man fatally shot on S.C. lake by boater who rescued him
LaKevia Jackson (Courtesy: Sherina Jackson)
Woman killed over bowling ball in Atlanta had child with rapper Young Thug
Shooting
25-year-old found dead in driveway of south Augusta home
RCSO has confirmed Ja'maijh Turner has been found.
15-year-old girl reported missing in Richmond County, found
Adedoyin Babafemi Odutola
Suspect arrested in slaying of man found tied up in Jackson home

Latest News

Sunday Forecast Update with Meteorologist Chris Still
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Nice First Day of Spring
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Meteorologist Chris Still has your Saturday forecast
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Meteorologist Chris Still has your Saturday forecast
Saturday Morning Weather Update with Meteorologist Chris Still