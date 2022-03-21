Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Warming trend through mid-week. Tracking the threat for strong to severe storms Wednesday. FIRST ALERT issued.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -
The first work week of Spring gets off to a dry start Monday and Tuesday before the next system arrives Wednesday with a good chance of rain and the possibility of strong to severe storms. We have issued a FIRST ALERT issued for Wednesday as a result.
A chilly start is expected tomorrow morning with overnight lows dipping into the 30s and low 40s. A nice warm-up will take us through midweek with highs in the middle 70s Monday, upper 70s Tuesday, and near 80 by Wednesday. The pollen count will remain high through this time period until we see some slight relief from showers and storms that are forecasted to move in Wednesday. Pollen levels are expected to increase once again heading into the weekend.
Current indications are that showers will linger into Thursday with temperatures remaining mild in the low to middle 70s for highs and 40s to near 50 for lows.
Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with slightly cooler temperatures return Friday with highs in the lower 70s and even cooler temperatures possible by the weekend. Keep it here for the latest updates.
