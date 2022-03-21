SAT, ACT to remain optional for now at Augusta University

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Amid continued uncertainty about the availability of SAT/ACT testing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Augusta University will again waive the testing requirement for qualified first-year students.

In the absence of test scores, AU will employ a grade-point average threshold of 3.4 for first-year students for the fall 2022 semester.

Students must still meet all other admissions requirements, which include completing the required high school curriculum and providing all other requested documentation. Students with the minimum high school GPA who have SAT and ACT scores are encouraged but not required to submit them.

For students not meeting the minimum high school grade-point average, SAT or ACT test scores are required for admission.

“This pandemic-related change by the University System of Georgia is great news for our students, especially those who have been confused about whether Augusta University is test-optional this year and haven’t taken the SAT/ACT,” said Dr. Susan Davies, vice president for enrollment and student affairs. “It also helps those who may not have had the resources to prepare for the ACT/SAT due to the pandemic.”

The test-optional path is not available for dual enrollment. Students applying for dual enrollment must still meet existing admissions requirements.

