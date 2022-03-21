Augusta filmmaker debuts documentary more than 20 years in the making

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -A local filmmaker debuted a documentary centered around Augusta at the Imperial Theater on Sunday.

The film is called “Finding Home - a Journey through Augusta’s 20th Century Past”.

Mark Albertin, the filmmaker began this project in 1999, and worked on it until last year, and more than one hundred people were interviewed during that time.

It’s a follow up to his film “Augusta Remembers” which looked back at the twentieth century as well, but the filmmaker says this film aims to tell the rest of the story.

“A few years ago I felt like we needed to pick back up where we left off because we ended that film at about 1940, and it’s like there’s a lot more history in the twentieth century,” said Albertin.

Taking the stories of people who lived it to the big screen.

“We tried to interview a wide swath of people from different time periods, different professions about very different aspects of the community,” said Dr. Lee Ann Caldwell, the historian for the film and the Director of Study of GA History at Augusta University.

The stories tell of the civil rights movement in the 60s, and even a pandemic in the early 1900s.

“You see that history does repeat itself and if we’re not careful it will keep repeating itself, so that’s something that we learned that was interesting,” said Albertin.

More than 300 people gathered in the theater to see the film, and Albertin says it has been a long time coming.

“We had so many people come that we recognized and it was so nice to be able to get together. We’ve been putting this off, and putting this off because of the pandemic and now finally we’re at a point where we feel pretty safe,” said Albertin.

Not only is it a way to reconnect, but it’s also a chance to educate.

“We’re preserving these stories,” said Albertin. “You can blink and the world will change and to me preserving these stories, it will help teach the next generations and that’s extremely important.”

“We live in a very visual society now, people are used to seeing images all the time they’re busy taking images all the time so I think in a way, those visuals with the narrative added can help really learn,” said Dr. Caldwell.

Their goal for the film is to put it in schools so students can learn about Augusta’s history for years to come.

They’re also hopeful they can have a few more screenings for people who missed the premiere have a chance to learn about Augusta’s history.

It’s a learning opportunity, Albertin is thrilled to provide.

“I’m just really proud of Augusta. It’s home, it’s where I live, it’s where I plan to stay the rest of my life,” said Albertin.

